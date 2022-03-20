Anambra CP Orders Enforcement Of Ban On Touting, Revenue Collection

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, CP Echeng Echeng has given marching orders to the Heads of Tactical Units, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments (HODs) across the Command to strictly enforce the pronouncement by Anambra State Government’s on ban on touting and self-acclaimed revenue collectors in the State.

The CP, who gave the order today, 20th March 2022 at the Anambra Police Command Headquarters, Awka, enjoined the officers to ensure full compliance with the order especially at motor parks and other designated places within the State.

The CP also warned all unscrupulous elements that engage in touting and other unlawful acts to desist forthwith as the Police and other security agents have been deployed around the State to arrest and bring to justice any one caught flouting this order.

The CP, while reaffirming the commitment of the Command towards crime prevention, restoration of law and order, enjoined Anambra citizens and all residents of the State to be vigilant and security conscious at all times and to report all suspicious movements to the Police or, in case of any emergencies to call 112 or 07039194332 for immediate response.