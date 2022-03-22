Anambra Coffers Is Pathetic, State In Debt, Says Soludo

Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, has said the state of the coffers of Anambra State is pathetic.

Soludo was speaking on Arise TV barely a week after he took over from Willie Obiano as governor of the state.

The Governor, however, expressed the optimism that things will be better under his administration.

He said, “In terms of debt I inherited, it runs into hundreds of billions of Naira. In that of cash, we met about 300 million Naira. In fact let’s not talk about it. Our treasury is funny. But I hope we shall make money henceforth to help us fulfill our promises for infrastructure and development of the state. But in terms of what I met in our coffers, my brother, it’s pathetic. Please let us not go there. God will help us”.

Concise News reported that Obiano is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The anti-graft agency had stopped the ex-governor at the Lagos airport while he was attempting to leave the country shortly after he handed over to Soludo.

Soludo also spoke on the clash between former First Lady Ebele Obiano and Bianca Ojukwu.

He said, “(It’s) the comedy that has emerged from it all that I have enjoyed. There is no distraction whatsoever. I think it was meant to be. Sometime to come, there will even be some movies or comedies and even a song out of that.

“As you saw, I didn’t even notice much of what happened. I think it happened while I was going to sign the oath of allegiance. It was just like a one-second thing. I turned again and continued signing my thing and I have not had one minute discussing it other than the comic relief you see posted. We are intensely focused on what we must deliver to our people.”