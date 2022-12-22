Anambra Begins Christmas With Carols

Governor Chukwuma Soludo, his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo, and his children on Wednesday led members of the Anambra State Executive Council to the Festival of Christmas Carol and Awesome Praise held at the International Convention Center, Awka.

On the attendance of the Carol of Nine Lesson with Mr. Governor are the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Onyekachukwu Ibezim, and his wife, Mrs. Oluchi Ibezim, the Deputy Speaker of the Anambra 7th Assembly; Hon. Pascal Agbodike, the Secretary to the State Government; Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the Head of Service; Barr. Theodora Igwebe, the Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Protocol; Mr. Chinedu Nwoye, and other top government functionaries.

The religious clergies include the Anglican Bishop of Awka and the Metropolitan of Awka Ecclesiastical Province; Most Rev. Alexander Ibezim, the Chairman of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Anambra State Chapter; Bishop Moses Ezedebego, the Government House Chaplain; Rev’d Fada Raphael Ogbuefi Ph.D. and others.

Also in attendance are His Royal Majesty; Igwe Alfred Achebe (Obi of Onitsha), the TC Chairperson for Idemili South; Hon. Amaka Obi and the APGA candidate for the 2023 Idemili North/South Federal constituency; Ikenna Iyiegbu and others.

The Christmas Carol was hosted by the State Ministry of Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism.