Anambra Approves Contracts For Renovation Of Three General Hospitals

The healthcare sector got a boost recently as the Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) approved the joint memo presented by the Commissioners for Health and Housing, Dr. Afam Obidike and Hon. Onyeka P.I., to renovate three General Hospitals in Ekwulobia, Enugwu-Ukwu and Umueri.

The contract covers the construction of male and female wards, GOPDs and the renovation of other major facilities within the General Hospitals.

The contract for the renovation of General Hospital, Ekwulobia, Aguata LGA was awarded to Harriest Millennium Estate Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of Two Hundred and Ninety Million, Five Hundred and Fifty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty-Five Naira, Sixty-Six Kobo (N290,553,125.66) and the completion period is four (4) months.

The one for Enugwu-Ukwu General Hospital, Njikoka LGA was awarded to Chisuf Ventures Nigeria Limited at a contract sum of Three Hundred and Five Million, Nine Hundred and Twenty-Eight Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty-One Naira, Thirty-One Kobo (N305,928,421.31) and the completion period is four (4) months.

The contract for the renovation of General Hospital, Umueri, Anambra East LGA went to Bid Engineering Limited at a contract sum of Three Hundred and Ninety-Five Million, Four Hundred and Eighty-Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety-One Naira, Four Kobo (N395,482,391.04) and the completion period is four (4) months.

The contractors will be mobilized with 30% advance payment which must be covered by an APG from a reputable commercial bank.