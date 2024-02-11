An Overwhelming Tragedy, Tinubu Mourns Wigwe, Ogunbanjo

President Bola Tinubu has received with shock and deep distress the news of the passing of Mr. Herbert Wigwe, top banker and entrepreneur, and Mr. Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc, along with members of the Wigwe family.

Mr. Herbert Wigwe, CON, was the Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc and founder of the How Foundation.

Tinubu mourned the exceptional business leaders and described their passing as “an overwhelming tragedy that is shocking beyond comprehension.”

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

The statement read in part, “The President condoles with the Wigwe and Ogunbanjo families, the business community, and all those impacted by this harrowing incident.

“President Tinubu prays for the peaceful repose of the departed and asks God Almighty to comfort the multitude of Nigerians who are grieving and the families of the deceased at this deeply agonizing moment.”