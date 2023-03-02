An Igbo Journalist, Chris Kehinde Nwandu Writes On Sanwo-Olu

In his four years as Lagos Governor , I’ve not seen where Babajide Sanwoolu discriminated against any Ethnic Group.

I remembered how he gave DCP Chioma Ajunwa from Mbaise a brand new House.

An Igbo Man, Henry Nwosu, was at the point of death without any help, Sanwoolu read about his plight, and ordered that he be brought back to Lagos, took over his treatment and thereafter built a House for him.

No single Governor from the South-East raised a finger to assist the former Green Eagles Captain.

You See Why I Believe In This Man?

O ga di nma!