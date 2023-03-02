Opinion

An Igbo Journalist, Chris Kehinde Nwandu Writes On Sanwo-Olu

Anthony Adeniyi47 mins ago
3
Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

In his four years as Lagos Governor , I’ve not seen where Babajide Sanwoolu discriminated against any Ethnic Group.

I remembered how he gave DCP Chioma Ajunwa from Mbaise a brand new House.

An Igbo Man, Henry Nwosu, was at the point of death without any help, Sanwoolu read about his plight, and ordered that he be brought back to Lagos, took over his treatment and thereafter built a House for him.

No single Governor from the South-East raised a finger to assist the former Green Eagles Captain.

You See Why I Believe In This Man?

O ga di nma!

Anthony Adeniyi47 mins ago
3

Related Articles

An Interloper Former President Is A Danger To Democracy

2 days ago

Ondo Central 2023: Of Omo-Ekun’s Thrust And Passion For Service

1 week ago
Kashim Shettima

Presidential Poll: Shettima As Atiku, Obi’s Achilles Heel

1 week ago
Akeredolu

Ondo South: Between A Strong Voice And A Mumbled One

1 week ago