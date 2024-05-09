An Exemplary King, Buhari Hails Awujale at 90

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the nation in celebrating Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, the Awujale of the Ijebu Kingdom, as he marks his 90th birthday.

Oba Adetona has the record of being one of the nation’s longest-reigning Kings, having been on the throne since April 1960, ahead of the country’s independence.

The former President said he is proud of his “special relationship with the Oba and his subjects.”

Buhari described the Awujale as an “exemplary King who leads through example and shows the conduct of a true statesman.

“Oba Adetona exemplifies how a traditional leader should conduct himself, and how to treat others, whether they are his subjects or not. His respectable demeanour towards others and his humility and personal integrity are exemplary.”

He wished him a longer life in service, and good health.