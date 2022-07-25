Amusan Is World Champion, As Nigerian Quartet Breaks 30-Year African Record

Oluwatobiloba Ayomide Amusan ran an incredible 12.40 seconds (+1.5m/s) in her opening performance at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA to set a new African record and Nigeria’s fastest time in the history of the competition in the women’s 100mH event.

The Nigerian has now made the semifinal of the event three times which is an extension of her record as the only Nigerian female 100m hurdles runner to make the penultimate round of the competition. She finished (14th s.f) in the World Championships in London 2017 and missed the podium, finishing 4th in the same competition 2 years later in Doha, Qatar.

Amusan has also smashed four of the six records, set by the legendary Abia-born Gloria Alozie before she switched allegiance to Spain on July 06, 2001.

1. 100m hurdles: Alozie set an African Games Record by returning 12.74s in the 100m hurdles to beat Nigeria’s Angela Atede (Silver – 12.99s) & Senegal’s Mame Tacko Diouf (Bronze – 13.02s) in the All-African Games in Johannesburg 1999.

Amusan broke the record 10 years later, twice at the African Games in Rabat 2019. She ran 12.69s at the semi-final and 12.68s to take Gold in the final of the event.

2. 100m hurdles: Alozie claimed Silver in the Sydney2000 Olympics, days after losing a fellow athlete & fiance, Hyginus Anugo. She finished 12.68s with Kazakhstan’s Olga Shishigina (Gold – 12.65s) and United States’ Melissa Morrison (Bronze – 12.76s) completing the podium. That was the best time by a Nigerian in the Olympics in the women’s 100mH event.

Amusan returned 12.60s in the Tokyo2020 Olympics, breaking that record despite finishing fourth in the final.

3. 100m hurdles: Gloria Alozie was African Record Holder running 12.44s on two different occasions. First in Monaco 1998, setting aside Angela Atede’s 12.63s set in 1997; and 20 days later, returning same time in Brussels.

4. 100m hurdles: Alozie also returned an African Record time of 12.44s to claim Silver in the IAAF World Championship in Seville 1999, alongside United States’ Gail Devers (Gold – 12.37s) and Sweden’s Ludmila Engquist (Bronze – 12.47s).

First, Amusan ran the fastest time by a Nigerian in the women’s 100mH in Diamond League history. She smashed the African record set in 1998 and became the first and only Nigerian, man or woman to win a Diamond League discipline title in 2021.

Amusan ran 12.42s in Zurich to break the African Record time and win the Diamond League. She also ran 12.41s on June 18, 2022 in the Diamond League meet in Paris to best her own African Record.

Not satisfied, in the World Championships in Eugene on 23/07/2022, Amusan smashed her own African record set last month by returning 12.40s in Heat 3.

In the semi-final of same event held on 24/7/2022, Amusan smashed the World Record time becoming the first Nigerian to set a WR in any event. She clocked 12.12s (+0.9m/s) to erase American’s Kendra Harrison’s 12.20s set on July 22, 2016.

Harrison finished 2nd in the semi-final, behind Amusan with her second-best time of 12.27s.

AMUSAN now has the fastest time in World Record History with 12.12s.

