Sports

Amount UEFA Will Pay Real Madrid, Frankfurt For Super Cup Revealed

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
24

UEFA will pay Real Madrid €5million for winning this year’s UEFA Super Cup ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt.

The top European football governing body will also pay Eintracht Frankfurt €3,800,000 for losing the UEFA Super Cup final to Real Madrid, Bolavip reports.

In addition to these base values, both Real Madrid and Frankfurt will receive 25% of the profits obtained from the tickets sold, so the estimated prize for the winners is around €8 million, while the latter will receive an estimated €5 million.

Real Madrid defeated Frankfurt 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup final at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Wednesday night.

David Alaba and Karim Benzema scored the two goals for the LaLiga and UEFA Champions League holders against Frankfurt.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
24

Related Articles

FIFA World Cup

Qatar World Cup To Start A Day Early On November 20 – Sources

20 hours ago
Super Eagles

Four Rangers FC Players Get Invite For CHAN Eagles

2 days ago
Kwara United

Kwara United To Play In CAF Confederations Cup

2 days ago
Sunday Dare

Commonwealth Games: Minister Hails Team Nigeria After Winning 35 Medals

2 days ago