Amosun Preparing To Fail Again – Abiodun

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, has said his predecessor, Ibikunle Amosun, is preparing to fail again.

This was after Amosun said he would not support he governor I the 2023 election in the state.

Reacting, Abiodun reminded the former governor of how he failed to have his candidate installed as Governor.

He said the same failure is in preparation for Amosun cone 2023.

He was quoted by Punch, “The same thing that person did in 2019 and failed woefully, even when he was still the governor in the state, he is now preparing to fail again and even fall down.

Abiodun was said to have said, “We are waving goodbye to him now. He is not even a candidate of any political party. He is nothing and he is saying he will stop a governor that God has ordained; he will definitely fail again by the grace of God.”