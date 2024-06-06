Amokachi Yet to Arrive Super Eagles Camp Amid Tension With Finidi

There is currently in the camp of the Super Eagles with the absence of Daniel Amokachi who was recently named as assistant to Head Coach Finidi George.

Amokachi is yet to turn up in camp for the Eagle’s World Cup clash with South Africa coming up in a few days.

Reports have it that he rejected the contract given to him by the Nigeria Football Federation which named him as one of Finidi ‘s assistants.

Rumours also have it that Amokachi and Finidi are not in good terms after the NFF imposed Amokachi on Finidi.

However, NFF NFF President, Ibrahim Gusau, has debunked the rumours.

“I am very happy when we unveiled Finidi to Nigeria.

“The NFF Technical Director put all the names on the list and they chose the best they felt would work.

“All the names you saw as assistants to Finidi were chosen by him,” Gusau said.