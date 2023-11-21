Amokachi Joins Elite Coaches for CAF A License Training in Morocco

Former Super Eagles forward, Daniel Amokachi, has joined a distinguished group of 29 coaches for an intensive training course in Agadir, Morocco. The training program, organized by the Direction Technique Nationale (DTN) in collaboration with the Ligue Régionale Souss-Massa, aims to equip coaches with the coveted CAF A license upon completion.

Notably, among the participating coaches are 25 former Moroccan players, adding a dynamic blend of experience and expertise to the training sessions. The comprehensive program encompasses theoretical sessions in the classroom, model sessions led by experts, practical situations guided by CAF and UEFA specialists, and mentoring and methodology sessions.

At the conclusion of the training, all coaches, including Amokachi, are poised to attain the prestigious CAF A license, signifying a high level of proficiency and accreditation in coaching.

Amokachi, a football icon and former Super Eagles assistant coach, brings a wealth of experience to the training. His coaching journey with the Super Eagles began in 2007 when he was first appointed as an assistant coach, a role he continued to hold until 2014.

The participation of Amokachi in this elite coaching program underscores the commitment of former football stars to continually enhance their coaching credentials. As football evolves, coaching education becomes increasingly pivotal, and initiatives like these contribute to raising the standard of football coaching on the continent.