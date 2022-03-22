News

Amnesty International Condemns Terrorists’ Killing Of Scores In Kaduna

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Nasir El-rufai
Nasir El-rufai

Amnesty International Nigeria has condemned the gruesome killings of 25 villagers and destruction of their property by armed men suspected to be herders on Sunday 20 March 2022 at Maraba, Adan and Agban Gida communities all in Kagoro village, Kaura local government area of Kaduna state.

The human rights group, in a statement on Tuesday, lamented that despite the intervention of security officers, the attack in Kagoro lasted for more than two hours, in 3 communities displacing hundreds of households.

It added, “The Nigerian government has a responsibility to promote and protect human rights, including the right to life, and a duty to protect civilians from attacks by taking effective measures to prevent and deter attacks on civilians.

“The government must as a matter of urgency investigate the attack in Kagoro and bring the perpetrators to justice and ensure families and other victims are adequately compensated.

“Brutal attacks on rural communities in many parts of Kaduna state are becoming rampant and frequent. This is unacceptable. The government must take more concrete steps steps to protect lives and property across Kaduna state.”

