Amnesty Condemns Abduction of Students in Kaduna

Amnesty International has strongly denounced the shocking abduction of 200 primary and secondary school students along with their teachers in Kuriga, Kaduna State. The human rights organization has urged Nigerian authorities to ensure the safe rescue of the students and to prosecute those suspected of being behind the heinous act.

In a statement, Amnesty International emphasized that schools should serve as sanctuaries of safety for children, stressing that no child should ever face the terrifying choice between pursuing their education and risking their life.

The organization has called for immediate action from Nigerian authorities to implement measures aimed at preventing further attacks on schools. It emphasized the critical importance of safeguarding children’s lives and upholding their fundamental right to education.

The abduction in Kaduna State has once again highlighted the persistent threat to educational institutions and the safety of students across Nigeria. It underscores the urgent need for comprehensive strategies and effective security measures to protect schools and ensure the well-being of students and teachers alike.