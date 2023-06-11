Aminu Jaji Vows To Lead Independent House Of Representatives

Aminu Jaji, a contender for the speakership position of the 10th House of Representatives, has emphasized that his leadership would ensure the House is not perceived as a “rubber stamp” institution.

Jaji further pledged to foster unity and collaboration between the legislative and executive arms of government for the betterment of the country.

These commitments were conveyed during a meeting held with lawmakers in Abuja, as detailed in a statement provided on Saturday.

Addressing the members-elect of the House of Representatives, Jaji reaffirmed his determination to secure the speakership position.

He expressed his aspiration to establish an all-inclusive parliament, one that values the voices and contributions of all members.

Jaji’s vision is to lead the 360-member lower chamber in a manner that promotes transparency, accountability, and independent decision-making.

He said: “I am seeking the office because I want the 10th Assembly to be independent. I named my campaign a unity project because it’s for the unity of purpose and it is an independent campaign without the influence of anybody.

“It is a pity that some people are seeking the office on the influence of somebody. This is a sad reality to allow external influence to determine our leader

“The National Assembly must not be a rubberstamp in order to work for the unity of the country. My leadership will not antagonise the executive but will work hand in hand with them to bring peace to the country.

“All the members are competent and capable of being in the National Assembly, so they must be allowed to choose their leaders. Let us work together and have a leader that we will sit together with and share the dividends together and not somebody who will be given the list of who and who should get or talk at plenary. My project is the only campaign that nobody can claim he has given kobo to in order to secure any benefits.”