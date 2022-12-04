Aminu Adamu Apologises To Aisha Buhari

Aminu Adamu, the student of Federal University, Dutse, Jigawa, has tendered an apology tot he First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari.

Adamu had bodyshamed the First Lady on Twitter and apparently accused her of corruption.

This led to his arrest and charging to court where Mrs Buhari later withdrew her case after an outcry from the public.

Shortly after his release, Adamu tweeted, “I would like to use this medium to express my sincere apologies to those I’ve hurt especially our mother, Aisha Buhari it was never my intention to hurt your feelings and insha Allah I will change for the better. However, I’m also grateful for your forgiveness, thank u mama.

“I would also like to use this medium to express my heartfelt gratitude toward those that helped me go through the darkest hours of my life, man cannot escape his destiny but my incidence should serve as a lesson to all of us. Thank you all and one love.”