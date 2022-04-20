Amaechi Reveals Question Nigerians Should Ask Politicians

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has advised Nigerians on how to know the politicians who are serious about the promises they make during campaigns.

The presidential hopeful said Nigerians should ask politics to explain how they intend to fulfil promises made.

According to him, some politicians will state that they want to create employment but never reveal how they will come about such.

Ameachi, a former governor of Rivers State said this when he paid a visit to the All Progressives Congress delegates of Ondo and Ekiti States.

He said, “One question you should always ask politicians is ‘how?’ like everybody is saying now, ‘I will create employment.’ How do you create employment? They will all come and say ‘I will create wealth.’ Your question should be ‘how?’

“That’s how to catch a politician.

“I’m a Christian, when we were running in 2015, the story was Christian versus Muslim, and I said no, that is a depiction they use to deceive us from facing reality.

“Today, what I preach is a united Nigeria, a Nigeria where Muslims will feel free to stay in Edo or Ondo, and where an Ondo man who is not a Muslim will be free to live in Kano.

“That’s the Nigeria I think about, that’s the Nigeria we should be asking for. We should not wait for them [other aspirants]to bring money. If they bring, you take.

“This is not time for grammar, this is time for practice. If anybody comes to speak grammar, let him show you evidence.

“That’s why I put the word on your mouth ‘how?’ it’s a basic word you can use to reduce anybody to the barest minimum.”

Amaechi is one of the members of the ruling APC who has declared their intentions to run for the presidency come 2023. Other notable figures are Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, national leader of the party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Gov. Dace Umahi of Ebonyi State, Rochas Okorocha, among others.