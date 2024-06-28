Alvarez Clarifies Apology to Messi

Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez has provided further insight into his public apology to Lionel Messi following the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alvarez’s initial reaction came after Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, during which Messi appeared to kick a Mexican jersey in the dressing room. Alvarez accused the Inter Miami captain of disrespecting the Mexican national flag, sparking a heated exchange on social media.

However, Alvarez later apologized for his comments. He acknowledged his mistake and explained his reasons for the apology in more detail. The boxer expressed regret for his outburst, admitting he had overreacted without fully understanding the context of the incident.

Alvarez reiterated his respect for Messi and emphasized the importance of resolving misunderstandings, especially in the public eye.

“You have to admit when you are wrong. It doesn’t make you better or worse. You have to admit when you make a mistake,” Alvarez told Univision Fresno (via Express).

“The euphoria of supporting the Mexican team at the moment and to see them losing like that….Well obviously, you don’t put too much thought into your actions. But you have to recognize when you mess up and that is it.”