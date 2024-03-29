Alonso Snubs Bayern Munich, Liverpool Interest

Former football star Xabi Alonso has affirmed his commitment to Bayer Leverkusen, announcing his intention to stay on as manager despite significant interest from Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Alonso, who took the helm at Leverkusen in October 2022, has steered the Bundesliga side from the brink of relegation to a commendable sixth-place finish in his inaugural managerial season. Currently, Leverkusen finds themselves at the top of the Bundesliga table, poised for potentially their first-ever league title.

The 42-year-old’s managerial success has garnered attention from Bayern Munich and Liverpool, both clubs experiencing managerial changes at the end of the season with the departure of Thomas Tuchel and Jurgen Klopp, respectively.

Despite the allure of returning to two clubs where Alonso enjoyed a storied playing career, the Spanish tactician has opted to remain at Leverkusen, asserting that he feels he is in the “right place” to further his managerial journey.

Leverkusen’s remarkable season sees them undefeated across all competitions, with a significant lead in the Bundesliga and progress in both the Europa League and German Cup. Alonso’s decision underscores his belief in Leverkusen’s potential and his determination to continue shaping the club’s future.

“It’s been a season we have had a lot of speculation regarding my future,” said Alonso ahead of Leverkusen’s home clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday.

“Until now we have had so many games, been pretty busy and focused, and I wanted to reflect during the international break and take a decision.

“At the moment this is the right place for me to develop as a coach, I am a young coach. Right now this is the right place. I have to thank the management.

“The club had been supportive and I feel respected by all departments. The fans they have shown great support and they have reasons to believe and dream we will have a great season. I have a great staff to help me work day by day, and so for sure the players.”