Alliance With Obi Will Swallow PDP G5 Atiku’s Aide

Atiku, Peter Obi

Abdul Rasheeth, an aide to former vice president Atiku Abubakar, has said an alliance between his principal and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, will swallow the move by the PDP G5 to support the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Concise News reported that former governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, said the PDP G5, a group of ex-governors who worked against the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate in the 2023 presidential election, will work for Tinubu’s re-election come 2027.

The members of the group who were governors last year included Ortom; former Rivers governor and now FCT minister, Nyesom Wike; former Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu; former Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and current Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde.

Reacting to their move to back Tinubu, Atiku’s aide, Rasheeth, said on X, “Obi’s alliance will swallow and end all this nonsense.”

It is, however, not yet certain that there might be an alliance between Atiku and Obi. Both men contested the 2019 presidential election as running mates but lost to the then incumbent Muhammadu Buhari.

In 2023, both men contested the presidential election, however, on different platforms. An alliance 8n 2027 is predicted to give the ruling All Progressives Congress a run for their money.

