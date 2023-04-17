Alleged Rape: Lagos Court Remands Bishop Feyiropo Daniels

The Special Offenses Court at te Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja has remanded Lekki-based pastor, Bishop Feyiropo Daniels, over the alleged rape of an assistant pastor of the church and another lady.

Daniels appeared in court today, 17th of April, 2023 on two counts charges of rape.

He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail on conditions including a 20 million Naira bond, two sureties with property in Lagos, and the submission of his passport.

The judge, Justice RA Oshodi, ordered an accelerated hearing and directed for him to be remanded until he fulfills the bail conditions.

The case has been adjourned to the 9th of May, 2023 for trial.