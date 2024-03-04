Alleged N4bn Fraud: Court to Hear Obiano`s Motion Challenging Jurisdiction March 7

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday, February 4, slated the hearing of a motion brought by a former governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, challenging the jurisdiction of his court to hear the N4 billion money laundering charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC for March 7, 2024.

At Monday’s proceedings, defence counsel, Onyechi Ikpeazu, SAN, filed a motion urging Justice Ekwo to quash the charges against his client “for lack of jurisdiction to hear the matter and that no prima facie case has been established against the defendant.”

EFCC counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, SAN, however, informed the court that he needed adequate time to study and respond to the motion, explaining that he was only served the motion in court Monday morning.

Based on his prayers, Justice Ekpo adjourned hearing on the motion till March 7, 2024.

Obiano was arraigned on January 24, 2024 by the EFCC on a nine-count charge of money laundering.

– EFCC