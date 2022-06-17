Alleged Money Laundering: Mompha’s Absence Stalls Trial As Court Adjourns Till June 22

The trial of one Ismaila Mustapha, popularly known as Mompha, could not continue on Thursday, June 16, 2022 before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos due to the absence of the defendant.

Mompha, alonside his company, Ismalob Global Investment Limited, is being prosecuted by the EFCC on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy to launder funds obtained through unlawful activity, retention of proceeds of criminal conduct, laundering of funds obtained through unlawful activity, failure to disclose assets and property, possession of documents containing false pretence and use of property derived from unlawful act.