Alleged Forgeries: Edo APC Guber Candidate Deceptive, Empty – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the latest revelation that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship Candidate, Monday Okpebholo, allegedly presented falsified and conflicting birth records to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) further confirms APC’s duplicitous agenda towards the people of Edo State.

The party said the reported presentation of falsified birth documents coming on the heels of earlier revelation of submission of forged INEC voter card by the APC governorship candidate only points to the reprehensible and deep-seated inclination of the APC to cheat.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The statement partly read, “Such alleged criminal tendencies if allowed in governance will destroy ethical standards, entrench mediocrity, institutionalize fraud and deception as official policies of State to the detriment of the development and wellbeing of the people of Edo State.

“It is however not surprising that the APC nominated and sponsored a governorship candidate with questionable credentials as such is consistent with the APC’s established inclination and acceptance of lies, falsehood and deception.

“This apparently informs why the APC has not issued a denial or any explanation since the news of the submission of forged INEC voter card and falsified birth documents by its candidate to INEC. Instead, the APC is reportedly trying to manipulate INEC to compromise its data, having realized that its candidate, Monday Okpebholo is basically disqualified and unelectable.

“It is practically the end of the road for the APC being stuck with a disqualified candidate; the import of Section 182 (1)(j) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), Section 114 (g) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act being that any vote cast for APC in the September 21, 2024 Edo State Governorship election would be a void vote.

“APC’s choice of Monday Okpebholo as its Governorship candidate is a self-inflicted injury with irredeemable consequences which the APC must accept by immediately withdrawing from the race.

“The PDP calls on the Police to immediately invite the APC candidate for questioning and investigation over the alleged submission of fake documents to INEC especially given the widespread demand by the people of Edo State for the prosecution of the APC candidate.

“Such police action will be a welcome development so as to strengthen the credibility of our nation’s democratic practice and the Principle of Rule of Law in our country.

“Our Party commends the people of Edo State for their alertness as well as unalloyed solidarity and support for the PDP candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo who embodies the vision, aspiration and Will of the people in their determination to sustain and strengthen good governance and development in Edo State on the platform of the PDP.”