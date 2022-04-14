Alleged $1.3m Fraud: Appeal Court Sets Aside Acquittal Of Kano Guber Aspirant, Zaura

Alleged $1.3m fraud: Kano gov aspirant, Zaura, remains in hook, says Appeal Court

Court of Appeal sitting in Kano on April 13, 2022 set aside judgment of the Federal High Court , Kano which discharged and acquitted a Kano State gubernatorial candidate, Abdulsalam Sale Abdulkarim Zaura popularly known as AA Zaura.

Zaura was prosecuted by the EFCC on a five count charge before the Federal High Court sitting in Kano.

The Commission accused Zaura of defrauding a Kuwaiti national of the sum of $1,320,000 (One Million Three Hundred and Twenty Thousand Dollars) under the pretext that he is into real estate development in Dubai, Kuwait and other Arab countries.

On June 9, 2020, Justice A. L Allagoa found the defendant not guilty and discharged him on all counts.

Dissatisfied with the judgment, the prosecution counsel, Musa Isah appealed the judgment, asking the appellate court took to set aside the judgment of the lower court.