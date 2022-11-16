Allegations That I’ll Suppress Christians Hurt, Says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said he gets hurt by allegations that he will suppress Christians if he becomes President.

According to the former governor of Lagos, his wife and children are Christians and he hasn’t in any way suppressed them.

This is as he lamented that his choice of Kashim Shettima as running mate, which produced a Muslim-Muslim ticket, has been badly judged.

Tinubu said this when he met with the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, in Abuja on Wednesday.

The CAN had rejected the Muslim-Muslim ticket when the APC fielded it months back.

Speaking at the meeting, Tinubu said, “People have reacted harshly to my selection. They have done so without knowing the man or giving him or me a fair chance.

“The rumour that this is some plot to suppress the Christian community is untrue and unfortunate.

“I can no more suppress the Christians of this nation than I can suppress the Christians in my own household, my family.

“You all know my wife is Christian and a pastor. My children are Christians. I can no more disown them and their choice of faith than I can disown myself.

“As a husband and father to Christian wife and children, hearing allegations is hurtful.”