News

All Valid Petitions will be Investigated, ICPC Tells Journalists

Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
4
ICPC
ICPC

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) of the Delta State office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Edet Ufot, has assured Deltans that all valid and relevant petitions sent to the Commission will receive their deserved attention.

Ufot was speaking during a courtesy visit to the Commission’s office in Asaba recently by Exco members of the state branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) led by the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi7 hours ago
4

Related Articles

NDLEA Declares Prophetess, Celebrity Couple Wanted

3 hours ago
EFCC

Ex-Convict, 17 Others Convicted For Internet Fraud

3 hours ago

End Prosecutions For ‘Cyberstalking’, SERAP Tells Buhari

6 hours ago
Army troops

Troops Neutralise 11 Bandits In Kaduna

7 hours ago