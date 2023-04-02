All Valid Petitions will be Investigated, ICPC Tells Journalists

The Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner (RACC) of the Delta State office of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Edet Ufot, has assured Deltans that all valid and relevant petitions sent to the Commission will receive their deserved attention.

Ufot was speaking during a courtesy visit to the Commission’s office in Asaba recently by Exco members of the state branch of the Nigeria Union of Journalist (NUJ) led by the Chairman, Comrade Michael Ikeogwu.