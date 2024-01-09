All Nigerian Pastors Guilty of Same Allegations Against TB Joshua – Seun Kuti

Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti has said Nigerian pastors are all guilty of the things alleged against the late Prophet TB Joshua in a new BBC documentary.

The documentary interviewed ex-members of TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church of All Nations who exposed how he sexually abused ladies. They also accused the deceased of running a cult.

Reacting, Seun Kuti said in a video, “No Nigerian pastor has ever performed a real miracle. They are all faking it, All the General Overseer Pastors are guilty of the same offenses BBC has accused TB Joshua of, Now the new Word for “rape is now ‘TBJ’.”

Meanwhile, SCOAN has described the documentary as unfounded, noting that the characters interviewed in the report were unknown to the church.

The church in a statement signed by its Public Affairs Director, Mr Dare Adejumo, said the statement was aimed at disabusing public minds from the report.

The statement rea din part, “BBC has compromised these lofty principles by descending into fictional narratives and propaganda, thus turning itself into a weapon for a hatchet job as gangsters in the gab of journalism with a destructive ulterior motive for personal gains against a perceived enemy.

“Only BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junks and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.

“This, to say the least, is insulting to our professional and public intelligence. One thing is very obvious, hundreds of BBC charades cannot rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies on earth again.”