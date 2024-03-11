All African Games: Nigeria Wins Seven Gold Medals on Sunday

Team Nigeria started Sunday in sweet fashion in the ongoing 13th edition of the All African Games holding in Accra, the Ghana Capital.

The Games which began on March 8 will end on the 23rd of March, 2024.

The medals rush started with an all-men’s Nigeria final in the Badminton event between Godwin Olofua and Anuoluwapo Juwon Opeyori.

Opeyori, the defending champion defeated Olofua (2-1) after losing the 1st set. This was Nigeria’s first Gold in the Games.

Nigeria qualified for the finals in all the Women’s freestyle Wrestling event, winning all 6 Gold medals.

It started with Mercy Miesinnei Genesis who was merciless against Egypt’s Nada Medani Ashour Abdalla Mohammed (7-0) in the women’s 50kg event.

Next was Christiana Tolulope Ogunsanya who defeated her Ivorian opponent, Nogona Celine-Jose’e Bakayoko (11-0) in the women’s 53kg event.

Then followed the dependable, Odunayo Folashade Adekuoroye who needed only 24 seconds to send her Moroccan opponent, Zineb Hassoune for an early bath with a 6-0 victory in the 57kg event.

The Gold medal Rush then continued with multiple champs, Esther Omolayo Kolawole and Blessing Oborodudu who made easy work of their opponents to clinch Gold at both events.

Whilst Kolawole defeated Egypt’s Gharam Mahmoud Askar (11-0) in the 62kg event, Oborodudu dispatched Cameroon’s Biandine Ngiri (14-4) in the 68kg event.

Team Nigeria wrapped up with Hannah Amuchechi Reuben defeating Ivory Coast’s Amy Youin (10-0) to win Nigeria’s sixth Gold in the 76kg event. Amuchechi is also a soldier in the Nigerian Army.