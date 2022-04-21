All 89 Buses Used in AFCON 2021 Reportedly Missing In Cameroon

89 buses have gone missing in Cameroon two months after the closing ceremony of 2021 African Cup of Nations held in the Central African country, Cameroonian daily L’Anecdote reports.

The Cameroonian government have been put on red alert following news that buses acquired to transport the National teams and delegation that participated in the 33rd edition of AFCON remain untraceable.

Local media reports that out of a total of 90 buses put into circulation for the occasion, only that of the Indomitable Lions which the team is using for their home games can be accounted for.

The buses which arrived Cameroon December 23, 2021, were received by the Minister of Transport, Jean Earnest Massena at an official ceremony in Douala.

