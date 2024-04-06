Alimosho Model City Plan Identifies Strategies for Functional Cities

The revised Alimosho Model City Plan has identified strategies for creating sustainable functional cities in the densely populated local government area of Lagos State.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Oluyinka Olumide made this known on Thursday during his welcome address at the final stakeholders meeting on the review of the Alimosho Model City Plan, held at the Noble Castle Event Centre, Igando

Olumide said that strategies provided in the Plan for projecting communities in Alimosho into functional cities were efficient land use and zoning, enhanced transportation and connectivity, and the creation of sustainable and resilient infrastructure as well as preservation of cultural heritage and public spaces, among others.

He said that the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invested in the preparation of the physical development plans to guide the development of the nook and cranny of the State to realise the vision of Making Lagos a 21st Century Economy as detailed in the T.H.E.M.E.S Plus Agenda of the Lagos State Government.

His words: “Several remarkable efforts in directing the growth pattern of our bourgeoning Lagos, through plan preparation, execution and implementation have evoked the continuous attention of Government, which now metamorphosed into the preparation of 13 different Master and Model City Plans, Nine Action Area Plans and Nine Development Guide Plans to revitalise the State in both spatial and sectoral aspects’’.

The Commissioner explained that the recent redesignation of the mandate of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development by Governor Sanwo-Olu and the creation of two offices therefrom, that is Office of Physical Planning and Office of Urban Development respectively, sought to provide added impetus to efforts to achieving livable, organised and sustainable built environment.

He expressed his excitement that the final stakeholders meeting on the subject was coming in quick succession to a similar one, held on the review of the Lagos Island Model City Plan as well as the receipt by the Office of Physical Planning of the completed Ikorodu Master Plan while different levels of other Master Plans were at various completion stages.

The project consultants, Messrs Corporate Castle Ltd., Firstplus Planning Consultants and Tade Planning Services presented the revised Alimosho Model City Plan in addition to the brief by the Director, Regional and Master Plan in the Office of Physical Planning, Tpl. Kunle Salami.

The highlights of which are the provision of improved housing through higher densification and regeneration approaches, the provision of low-cost housing schemes and improved public transportation, and the identification of 13 Action Areas, including Ipaja, Amikanle, Egbeda and Igando to serve as focuses of specific planning policies.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Engr. Oluwole Sotire, said, while explaining the purpose and duration of the Plan, that the 20-year plan (2020-2042) was aimed at developing strategies that would transform Alimosho Local Government Area into a model city of choice.

He added that stakeholders’ contributions were necessary to make the process truly participatory, and the outcome people-oriented as residents were the beneficiaries of the many advantages of the Plan, including the creation of employment and wealth, as well as the creation of an inclusive, equitable, effective, efficient and environment-friendly place to live, work and prosper.

The Permanent Secretary, Office of Urban Development, Engr. Lekan Shodeinde said that his Office would work with the Office of Physical Planning to ensure strict implementation of the Plan, while the General Manager, Lagos State Planning and Environmental Monitoring Authority (LASPEMA), Tpl. Daisi Oso stressed the need for people’s cooperation for the sustainable use of public setbacks and open spaces.

Member, House of Representatives, Alimosho Federal Constituency, Hon. Ganiyu Ayuba called for deliberate action to link budgetary provisions with the Plan and urged the State Government to ensure synergy among executing agency of government to realise the ideals of every physical development plan in Lagos State.

Also speaking passionately about their expectations from the Plan were members of the host Local Government Area, including Lagos House of Assembly members, representing Alimosho Constituency I and II, Hon.Lukman Orelope and Hon. Kehinde Joseph respectively. Others were the Chairman, Alimosho Local Government, Hon. Sulaimon Jelili, the Vice Chairman, Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area, Hon. Joke Obe and the Onikotun of Ikotun, Oba Azeez Gbadabiu Asiwaju

Also present at the Stakeholders meeting were the traditional leaders in Alimosho Local Government Area, General Manager, Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), Tpl. Kehinde Osinaike, LASPPPA District Officers within the local government area and members of the Community Development Councils in the area.

