Alimosho Hospital, Igando Nursing School Play Friendly Match

Alimosho General Hospital’s Football Team, on October 10, 2022, met its counterpart in the School of Nursing, Igando, for a friendly match.

The event was graced by the Medical Director, Alimosho General Hospital, Dr. Ayodapo Soyinka, Apex Nurse Abiodun Abiiba, HOD, Finance and Account, Mr. Habeeb Akidele and others who cheerfully motivated the players from both teams

The match ended with ALGH l, the host team, winning the with two goals to one. The event was indeed an initiative in the right direction, with anticipation of a more robust and fulfilling experience in the nearest future.