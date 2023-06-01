Alia Sacks All Ortom’s Appointees

Unveiling a New Era of Accountability and Efficiency

Reverend Father Hyacinth Alia, the Executive Governor of Benue State, has made a significant announcement, signaling a bold step towards transforming the administration.

In a move aimed at ensuring transparency, accountability, and effective governance, Governor Alia terminate the services of all political appointees who served under his predecessor, Samuel Ortom. This decision marked the beginning of a new era characterized by a strong commitment to eradicate inefficiencies and promote good governance within the state.

A Drive to Overcome Decay and Inefficiency

The governor’s decision to dismiss the political appointees came after a series of revelations that unfolded during his first three days in office.

Governor Alia embarked on surprise visits to various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), where he encountered widespread decay and inefficiency in the management of public utilities. These alarming discoveries compelled the governor to take swift action and instill a culture of excellence and professionalism in the state administration.

Emphasizing Accountability and Smooth Transition

To ensure a seamless transition and maintain continuity in the delivery of public services, Governor Alia directed the dismissed political appointees to hand over their responsibilities to the most senior civil servants in their respective offices.

This decision reflects the governor’s commitment to maintaining stability while pursuing transformative changes within the government.

By empowering experienced civil servants to temporarily assume the roles of the discharged appointees, the administration aims to sustain essential functions and prioritize the welfare of the people of Benue State.

The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Tersoo Kula, shared this important development with the press during an emergency briefing following the governor’s decision.

The presence of the first five political appointees of the new administration and senior civil servants responsible for salary and pension management highlighted the commitment of the government to addressing critical issues affecting the state.