Alia Makes More Appointments in Benue

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has released another list of appointees.

In a statement issued, the governor expressed the believe that the persons chosen will add value to his administration even as he charged them to always put the state first and be very loyal to his administration.

He also wished appointees luck in helping him actualise his vision of revamping the state and repositioning it to the path of greatness once more.

Those appointed include;

1. Hon. Terver Aginde – Special Adviser on Politics & Community Engagement

2. Attah Mark Ochoga – PSA on Digital Economy & Job Creation

3. Yusuf Suleiman Elaigwu – PSA on Commercial Transportation & Monitoring

4. Hon. Ioryue Yaji – PSA on LGA Coordination & Monitoring

5. Tavershima Ishom – PSA on House Keeping & Domestic Affairs

6. David Sixtus Agbanyi – SSA on Transport and Logistics (Government House) 7. Mr. Michael Mfater Kaha (El-Stuffy) – SSA on Entertainment & Cultural Affairs 8. Linda Ene Agada – SSA on Township Beautification III

9. Dorcas Faerem Mbatiav – SSA on Township Beautification II

10. Member Achihi Dekera – SSA on Township Beautification I

11. Hon. Moses Mkeenem – SSA on Youth Mobilization & Empowerment

12. Hon. Gwaza Ujamatyu – SSA on LG & Chieftaincy Affairs

13. Francis Ngutwen – SSA on Special Groups Mobilization

14. Victor Ormii – SSA on Agric & Resource Management

15. Hon. Philip Kwaghsor – SSA on Records & Accounts Verification 16. Josephine Boager – SSA on School Feeding Program Monitoring 17. Sam Alaka – SSA on Humanitarian & Disaster Management

18. Atove Johnson – Special Assistant on Videography & Teleprompter

19. Paul Vershima Ishom – Personal Assistant on LGA Market Coordination & Monitoring

20. Sonia Ahemba – Personal Assistant on Protocol, Interior

21. Terzungwe Dominic Tyoishi – Personal Assistant – Office of the Chief of Staff

22. Mike Chia- Personal Assistant on Welfare, Interior

23. Tersoo Tule Azege – Personal Assistant on Special Duties

24. Clifford Terhemba Agabi – Personal Assistant on LGA Market Coordination & Monitoring

25. Gube Chiahumba Westin – Personal Assistant on Entertainment & Cultural Affairs

26. Sunday Ekas – Personal Assistant on School Feeding Program Monitoring

27. Dr. Antiev Terhide – Physician to the Governor

28. Terseer Mzuulga-Director General, Radio Benue

29. Erdoo Doris lyo-General Manager, Community & Social Development Agency

Sir Tersoo Kula Chief Press Secretary October 17,2023