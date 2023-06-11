Alia Inaugurates Two Assets Recovery Committees In Benue

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has inaugurated two Assets Recovery Committees. One is to work at the state level, while the other at the Local Government level.

The committees are, among other things, mandated to ascertain all assets of the government including lands, vehicles, houses, furniture and

other machinery.

Those inaugurated include;

STATE

1. Hingah Biem – Chairman

2. Barr. Joe Abaagu

3. Hon. Dennis Akura

4. Hon. Ioryue Yajir

5. Peter Egbodo

6. Hon. Joseph Ojobo

7. Jonathan Modi

8. Barr. Shaageer Matins

9. Yuhe Jerome

10. Barr. Tom Uja

11. Barr. Tormbuwua Terlumun – Member/Secretary.

LOCAL GOVERNMENT

1. Jude Tyo PhD – Chairman

2. Barr. Aondowase Apera

3. Hon. Kwaghgba Amande

4. Richard Dzungweve

5. Rt. Hon. Anthony Sende

6. Olofu Ogwuche

7. Mr. Terver Kachina

8. Rt. Hon. Nick Eworo – Member Secretary.

Both committees will have able representatives from;

1. Department of State Security

2. The Police

3. The Military

4. Nigeria Civil Defence Corps.

Similarly, the Governor has inaugurated a Facts Finding Committee for the Benue State University (BSU) as follows;

1. Rt. Hon. Paul Biam – Chairman

2. Barr. Jacob Ajene

3. Rt. Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange

4. Prof. Eugene Alegba

5. Mr. Agbo Ochekpe – Member/Secretary

The committee has been given its terms of reference and lifespan.