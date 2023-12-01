Alia Hands 100 Hiace Buses to Ease Effect of Fuel Subsidy Removal

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has handed over 100 Hiace buses to Benue Links Transport Company, the state owned transport company.

The ceremony, which took place on Thursday, is part of the move to ease the challenge of transportation amongst travelers in the state occasioned by the removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State, Sir Tersoo Kula.

The statement read in part, “The Governor who described the occasion as a proud moment for his administration said, the supply of the buses to the company is in fulfilment of his earlier promise to the good people of the state, to provide vehicles that would move passengers and their goods at cheaper rates.

“While describing transportation as a necessity in contemporary life, Governor Alia charged the management of the company to ensure professionalism with the drivers, open more routes and drop the transportation fares for interested passengers to ensure the good people of the state enjoy better traveling experiences, especially as the Yuletide approaches.

“He commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for introducing palliatives from which states can choose to address the peculiar needs of their people, adding that the government will provide more vehicles as soon as the Federal Government’s Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) powered buses are rolled out for use.

“Earlier in their separate remarks, the Deputy Governor, Barr. Sam Ode, the Commissioner for Power and Transport, Barr. Oga Mathew Omale, the acting Managing Director of the Company, Alexander Faanafa, amongst several others, all commended the governor for the initiative.”