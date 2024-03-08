Alia Appoints Theresa Nyitse as Benue Accountant General

Governor Hyacinth Alia has approved the confirmation of Mrs. Theresa Nyitse as substantive Accountant General of Benue State.

Recall that Nyitse was on the 19th July 2023 appointed in an acting capacity as Accountant General of the state, a position she acted for the past three months.

In a letter confirming her new position, the Governor expresses satisfaction with the performances of Mrs. Nyitse, saying it is only appropriate to confirm her to give her proper sense of recognition and place her in a rightful position among her counterparts in other states of the Federation.

He says, “… your position is very sensitive in government. It is my belief that this confirmation will spur you to do more and remain focused as always”.

While wishing her the best of luck, the Governor charges her to always acknowledge and put the interest of the state first in the discharge of her duties.