Alia Appoints Nashima as Acting GM of BENSESA

The Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, has approved the appointment of Nashima Jennifer as the Acting GM of the Benue State Environmental Sanitation Authority (BENSESA).

Nashima Jennifer, a seasoned waste management consultant and expert, holds a http://B.Sc. in Computer Science from Benue State University and professional certifications in Solid Waste and Environment Management.

She is a member of the Nigeria Environmental Society and the Waste Management Society of Nigeria.

Her expertise is expected to drive further advancements in Benue State’s environmental sanitation efforts under the current administration.

While congratulating her on her new role, the Governor charges her to always put the interests of the state first in her new assignment.

It is the belief of His Excellency that, as one who is creative, innovative, and productive, Jennifer will fit into her new role to resuscitate, reposition, and effectively manage BENSESA for effective waste management delivery.

The appointment takes immediate effect.