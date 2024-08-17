Sports

Algerian President Honours Olympic Champion Boxer, Imane Khelif

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
Olympic champion, Imane Khelif has been given a major honour by Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune after winning gold in Paris amid her gender eligibility row.

Khelif took home the gold medal in the women’s 66-kilogram boxing competition.

She emerged victorious and faced a torrent of questions over her gender after she defeated her Italian rival after just 46 seconds.

Khelif also faced criticism from several figures, including X and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Harry Potter author JK Rowling, who have both been named by the 25-year-old in a lawsuit.

The fighter was also referred to as a ‘man’ by former US president Donald Trump, and Khelif admitted that she had been ‘affected’ by the ‘noise’.

Khelif, along with fellow fighter Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan, had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championship by the IBA after reportedly failing a gender eligibility test.

Khelif showed off her dramatic feminine makeover as she was given a significant honour by Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The Olympic champion boxer has been given a significant honour by Algerian president Abdelmadjid Tebboune. She was joined at the leader’s grand home in Algiers by fellow Algerian Olympic champions Kaylia Nemour and Djamel Sedjati.

