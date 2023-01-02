Alexx Ekubo Made Me Apologise Publicly — Ex-fiancée

Fancy Acholonu has revealed that she was made to apologise publicly by her ex-fiancée and Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo.

Acholonu made this known on her Instagram page when a curious follower asked her if she was convinced to make the post.

The follower asked, “Did Alex convince u to make that apology post? I saw something on the blogs. If he did. Sis, that is extremely manipulative. You should run for your life he only wanted to use for revenge.”

She responded by saying, “Yes, he did. It’s true. I fell for it. My eyes are now fully open. I’m at peace & now have a full understanding.”

Acholonu also revealed that she was not back with the actor, when another follower asked, “Are you and Alex back together?”

She responded “No.”

The model also said, “he wanted all this public talk, so let him have me finally really talking. I NEED TO PROTECT MYSELF. I’m someone’s child. My family is worried. I need to be brave for my future husband and children to see I was not a weak woman. You are not in my shoes so you won’t understand.”

She also revealed that she would have left the actor again, if they had gotten back together.

This was after a curious follower asked why she broke up with the actor in the first place.

She responded, saying, “For the same reason, I no longer want to be with him. All of you are right. People don’t change. I definitely would have left him again. So he deserves different and I deserve better.”

Another follower said, “You’re beautiful. What really happened between you too? Maybe you will feel better if you open up. Don’t take all the blames alone!”

Acholonu replied saying, “@(null) you are so right! I’ve literally said nothing about why I even ended it in the first place. People are attacking me, not even knowing the pain I went through and he’s busy asking me to apologize publicly all the time just for his image. What about my image? He’s now trying to damage? It’s beyond cruel. I’m no longer scared or under his control.”