Alcaraz Wins Five-Set French Open Final Against Zverev

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
41
Carlos Alcaraz overcame Alexander Zverev in a dramatic five-set final at the French Open on Sunday, becoming the youngest man to secure Grand Slam titles on all three surfaces.

The 21-year-old Spaniard battled through cramps and a two-sets-to-one deficit to claim victory with a score of 6-3, 2-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2. The match lasted four hours and 19 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Reflecting on his journey, Alcaraz expressed his gratitude, saying, “I was running when I finished school to put the TV on just to watch this tournament and now I’m lifting the trophy in front of all of you, so thank you very much for everything.” His family was present to witness the emotional triumph.

This latest victory at Roland Garros adds to Alcaraz’s impressive record, which includes a Wimbledon title against Novak Djokovic last year and the 2022 US Open.

