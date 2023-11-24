Alake Transforming Solid Minerals Industry – Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has heaped praises on what he called, “the outstanding developments in the Ministry of Solid Minerals geared towards positioning the sector as a front runner in Nigeria’s economic aspirations.”

Idris, during a courtesy call on the Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, on Thursday, said he has noted with delight the impactful activities in the solid minerals sector which is resulting in direly needed reorganising of the industry players, and policy reviews, in tandem with the core objectives of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

Alake, according to Idris, is erecting an unprecedented governance structure in the solid minerals sector and is guiding positive interest amongst Nigerians toward a viable economic powerhouse.

Idris described his visit to Mr. Alake as a first official visit to any Minister colleague, saying Alake stands out as eclectic, who has the intellect and courage to make a success of a near dormant extractive sector that is capable of turning around Nigeria’s revenue potential and broaden employment opportunities.

Alake said both he and Idris were long-standing political allies who believed in the ideals of the President, Bola Tinubu, particularly in the overall interest of the socio-economic well-being of Nigeria, through the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Idris and I are friends and his visit symbolizes our desire to nudge our country towards economic diversification and bring national and global attention to the solid minerals sector as a vehicle to attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) into Nigeria,” said Mr Alake.