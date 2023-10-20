Alake Meets Makinde, Abdulrazaq, Bago on Solid Minerals Development

The Minister of Solid Minerals, Dele Alake, has held pivotal meetings with Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, and Umar Bago of Niger State, towards igniting a revolution in solid minerals production and development.

According to Alake, the move restates the commitment of the Federal Government to sanitizing mining operations in the country and ensuring adequate security through the rejigging of the nation’s security architecture with the active cooperation and collaboration with the states.

The Minister made this known in a post on his official X social media account.

Alake said, “With the governor of Kwara State, I discussed the untapped potential of limestone and gold, aiming to fortify the state’s economy through mining.

“With Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, we explored the development of Oyo’s mining sector, which boasts tantalite and gemstones.

“Our collaboration is geared toward economic growth that will benefit the country and the state.

“In our meeting with Hon. Umar Bago of Niger State, we tackled mining license revalidation and security challenges. Niger is rich in lead, zinc, and gold.

“Our discussions also included the vital steps of revalidating mining licenses and re-registration in specific locations. These actions will streamline operations and boost growth in the mining industry.

“Together, we are committed to transforming the mining sector, ensuring security, growth, and rapid development in Nigeria through our collaborative efforts.”