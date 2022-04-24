Alaafin: Another Great Iroko Tree Has Fallen – Akeredolu

Chairman of the Southwest Governors’ Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, received the news of the transition of Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, with a rude shock.

Governor Akeredolu described the transition of the highly revered monarch to the world beyond as a big blow to the Oyo Kingdom; Yoruba race; and the country at large.

“We have lost a quintessential traditional ruler and custodian of the Yoruba culture. His contributions to the development and advancement of the country and Yoruba Land in particular are unquantifiable.

“He was a great pillar. A great giant who did not only represent our cultural values but also preserved and promoted the Yoruba culture. He was a repository of knowledge.

“With over five decades on the throne of his fathers, Oba Lamidi III was the longest-reigning Alaafin whose reign had been the most remarkable for the entire Oyo Kingdom. He was a symbol of Yoruba Unity.” the Governor said.

Governor Akeredolu added that the efforts of the late Alafin toward the unity and progress of the Yoruba can not be forgotten in a hurry.

“His commitment toward ensuring the unity of the Yoruba can not be forgotten in a hurry. He lived a life invariably imbued with candour and resplendence. He was royal to the end.”

The Governor expressed his condolences to Oba Adeyemi’s immediate family, the Oyo State Traditional Council, the Oyomesi, the people of Oyo Kingdom and the entire Yoruba race.

He prays that the Almighty Allah will accept Baba’s soul and give him eternal rest in his blossom.