Al Nassr Unveil Ronaldo Before Thousand Fans

Portuguese star player, Cristiano Ronaldo has been unveiled by Saudi Arabia club, Al Nassr, on Tuesday.

Speaking at his first press conference with the club, Ronaldo revealed that his mission was to help develop football in the Middle East country.

The 37-year-old said, “So far, I’m feeling very good. I’m so proud to make this big decision in my life in football. As I mentioned before, my work in Europe is done. And for me, now is a new challenge in Asia. I’m glad that Al Nassr gave me this wonderful opportunity to show and develop not only football but also the young generation, the women’s generation as well and young boys. For me, it’s a challenge but at the same time I feel very proud.”

The former Manchester United man also revealed that he got offers to join clubs in Europe and other continents but turned them down.

He said, “As I told you before, this is a great opportunity for me, not only in football but also to change the mentality of the new generation. Nobody knew but I can say now of many opportunities in Europe, many clubs in Brazil, Australia, US, even in Portugal… many clubs tried to sign me, but I gave my word to this club for the opportunity to not only develop football but other parts of this amazing country. For me, it’s a good challenge. I know what I want and I know what I don’t want as well. So, for me, it’s a good chance to change, to help with my knowledge and with my experience… to help to grow many important points. Many people do not know that Al Nassr have women’s football as well. I want to give a different vision of the country, of the football… This is why I took this opportunity.”