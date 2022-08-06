Akwa Ibom Partner China To Boost Agricultural Production

Akwa Ibom State Government has called for synergy with the People’s Republic of China to boost education, agriculture, and basic infrastructure which will create job opportunities for people in the state.

Governor Udom Emmanuel, while playing host to the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria on Friday. Cui Jianchun,at Government House, Uyo, acknowledged the Nigeria-China bilateral relations over the years.

The Governor emphasized the need to collaborate with China in areas peculiar to the needs of the state, noting that the partnership in education and agricultural sector will build concrete foundation for investment in the area of nuclear technology in future.

“We have not reached that level that you want to take us into the nuclear power yet, we are still at the basic level.

“If you want us to draw collaboration first of all let’s feed our people through agriculture which I know you have done a whole lot.

“Let’s start from agriculture, let’s start from the basic social services, let’s first of all build basic infrastructure, education, before we get to an advancement where our people will have a clearer understanding of the ingredients and what could be the challenges, the benefits and probably the environmental impact of what nuclear technology will do”, the governor noted.

Identifying population as a major factor to boost domestic economy, the governor commended the Chinese Ambassador for collaboration with Akwa Ibom State Government, pointing out that the synergy with the state will open a new vista of growing the State’s economy, in terms of technology transfer, human resources, and skills development.

“Those magical touch you have introduced into your economy specifically your domestic economy, we also have the population, because what created the advantage initially for China is the population because with the population, you created a major domestic economy where consumption was matched with needs.

“It will be in history that during your time as the 14th Ambassador that you created that synergetic cooperation between what we have in Akwa Ibom State and what you can also offer in terms of technology transfer”.

Earlier, the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun, who is the 14th Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria assured Akwa Ibom State Government of a cordial bilateral relations, noting that he seeks to improve on his predecessor’s efforts in fostering trade-relations with the state.

The Chinese envoy, accompanied by the Managing Director of China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) and Deputy Managing Director of CCECC Nig Ltd, declared that the Nigeria-China GDP strategy will be based on 5 ‘GIST’ and will address some socio-economic challenges in the state, saying, “My predecessor has done a lot for the two nations, for me I want to plan new trade for both countries so we need new strategies and this strategy is called 5 ‘GIST’ Nigeria-China Strategy”.

Mr. Jianchun, who commended Governor Udom Emmanuel for his developmental strides in the state, called on the state government to leverage on the availability of oil, gas and power plant, to build a nuclear power plant in the state, saying, “this state Akwa Ibom you have the capability to build a nuclear power plant, in the whole country only Akwa Ibom and Kogi to build a nuclear power plant, so I think you can leverage on this advantage for the future”, he noted.