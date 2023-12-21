Akwa Ibom: Gunmen Kidnap Justice Joy Unwana, Driver, Kill Orderly

Armed hoodlums have shot dead a Police Orderly and kidnapped the High Court Judge of Oron Judicial Division, Hon. Justice Joy Unwana, alongside her driver, LEADERSHIP garthered on Tuesday in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital.

Our Correspondent learnt the gunmen ambushed the Judge along the Uyo-Okobo Road and fatally shot at her SUV, killing the Police orderly instantly before whisking away Justice Unwana and her driver to unknown destination on Monday.

The chairman of the Oron Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Torosco Enyene, Esq, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent on Tuesday, said the Judge was seized along Okobo LGA axis of the State on her away to Uyo, shortly after rising from a Court session in Oron.

He disclosed that members of the association have scheduled a meeting on the development with the State Commissioner of Police and DSS on Wednesday.

“Yes, the Judge in Oron was kidnapped on Monday on her way back to Uyo, after a Court sitting. On Wednesday, we are moving down to Uyo to meet with the Commissioner of Police (CP) Olatoye Durusinmi, and the Director of Department of State Services (DSS) on the issue,” he said.

However, CP Durosinmi, who spoke with our Correspondent, said he was currently out of the state and referred our correspondent to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, SP Odiko MacDon, for more details on the incident, but the Police spokesman neither respond to his phone calls nor return same at the time of filing this report.