Akume Restates FG’s Commitment to Quality Reform’s Formulation

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume, has commended the development of a Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Framework for the National Strategy for Public Service Reforms, NSPSR; a brainchild of the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR.

The SGF made the commendation during his keynote address at a stakeholders workshop on “Strengthening the Capacity of Bureau of Public Service Reforms Focal Officers on Monitoring and Evaluation for Effective Delivery of the National Public Sector Strategy Initiatives.”

Represented by Mr. Simon Tyongu, a Director in the Office of the SGF, Akume said government has over the years introduced reform greeted with mixed feeling due to inadequate data and monitoring mechanism.

“Over the years, the Nigerian Government have introduced laudable reforms in the public service, but its implementation has come with mixed results.

“However, the development of NSPSR and Federal Civil Service Strategy Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) alongside the Monitoring and Evaluation Framework (M &E Framework) will guide the effective implementation of reform initiatives towards achieving the priority areas of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present Administration.

“The development of the M & E Framework with key performance indicators, baseline values, unit of measurement, targets, means of verification and data collection and reporting protocols will enhance the effective tracking of the reforms and reforms focused strategies across the targeted MDAs for increased productivity and quality service delivery to citizens,” he stated.

The Director General of BPSR, Mr. Dasuki Ibrahim Arabi, appreciated the SGF and the federal government for supporting their Bureau, while urging participants to remain focused on the objective of the training.

“Much result has not been reported from years of implementation of the strategy by the MDAs due to inadequate data, poor documentation practice and absence of performance monitoring systems.

“The development has made reporting to progress made by MDAs in terms of reform delivery unsystematic, reactive, and unverifiable which can affect policy decisions, but with the M & E Framework, things will take a different dimension.

“I must commend the effort of the SGF for ensuring the Bureau’s programmes and activities succeed by giving it required attention. Finally, I urge participants to be attentive to achieve the expected outcome for the workshop.”

The training workshop is aimed at building and Strengthening the skills and competencies of Focal Officers across Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the Federal Government for increased productivity and quality service delivery to citizens.