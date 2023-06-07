Akume As SGF Will Benefit Nigeria – Tinubu

Recognizing Leadership and Experience

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday expressed his confidence in Senator George Akume as he officially assumed office as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Recognizing Akume’s distinguished career in public service and his remarkable leadership qualities, Tinubu believes that Akume’s appointment will bring great benefits to Nigeria.

Swearing-In Ceremony

During a solemn ceremony, Tinubu administered the Oath of Office and Allegiance to Akume. The event marked the official commencement of Akume’s tenure as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The oath-taking ceremony symbolized the commitment of Akume to serve the nation with integrity and dedication.

Enhancing Government Functionality

Tinubu expressed his firm belief that Akume’s extensive experience and deep understanding of the workings of government will greatly contribute to the progress and development of Nigeria.

As the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Akume is expected to play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth functioning of government operations and facilitating effective governance.