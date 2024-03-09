Akufo-Addo Urges Unity, Sportsmanship at All Africa Games Opening

President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana has underscored the unifying power of sports, urging athletes participating in the 13th All Africa Games in Accra to embrace the opportunity to showcase the transformative impact of athletic endeavors.

Speaking at the opening ceremony in Accra, President Akufo-Addo highlighted the significance of sports in bringing together people from diverse cultures and backgrounds. He commended the unity displayed by African nations through sports and lauded the efforts of all stakeholders in ensuring the success of the Accra 2023 African Games.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by participating athletes, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence in their resilience, believing that their strength would inspire hope and foster unity across the continent. He pledged to make the African Games a source of pride for future generations, emphasizing Ghana’s commitment to hosting a memorable event.

In his address, Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, recognized Ghana’s dedication in providing a suitable framework for the Games, including significant investments in sporting facilities and infrastructure.

Mustapha Ussif, Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, reiterated the country’s commitment to creating a lasting experience for all participants. The ceremony, attended by dignitaries including Minister of Sports Development Sen. John Owan-Enoh and ministers from other countries, featured a colorful parade of athletes representing 52 out of the 54 participating nations.

The 13th African Games, held under the High Patronage of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will unfold across nine venues, showcasing top-class African sports and fostering cultural exchanges among member states of the African Union. With over 6,000 athletes competing in 29 sports disciplines, including 17 qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the event stands as a testament to the continent’s athletic prowess and commitment to the Olympic spirit.